It’s 2023, and the many facets of being a woman are still being sold to us on a sky-high pedestal. Peel back the glossy surface, and you’ll find that when it comes to our bodies, society’s attitudes are profoundly tied up in tired beauty standards that it’s time we ignored.

Enter curve model and content creator, Penny Whittingham, who is passionate about defying them. And we’re here for it.

In 2020, Penny’s mental health deteriorated. As she sought support to feel herself again, her body changed. She went from a size 12 to an 18, and her boobs went from a D to a G cup. She soon realised she’d never felt better about herself.

She embraced the ways her body and boobs had developed and, for Penny, embracing her curves is what now brings true contentment. As her mental health improved, she ducked out of her comfort zone, signed up for modelling agencies and her career started to flourish. Here, she shares her journey to a loving relationship with her body and boobs, and explores why we need to reframe societal attitudes to ‘plus-size’, body image and mental health…