All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Looking for a new way to freshen up your kitchen? Decluttering will help you feel more in control of your space and these kitchen storage buys will help you do just that.
Walking into a kitchen and seeing everything perfectly stored is an amazing feeling.
From bread boxes and storage jars to kitchen trolleys and wire racks, these storage buys can bring a stylish flair to your space while keeping everything safe and neat, ensuring your space is serving you as well as it should be.
If you’re on a decluttering mission ahead of spring, we’ve picked out some great storage solutions that are designed perfectly for kitchens and keeping everything clear and tidy.
Dunelm large vintage sweet jar
If you’ve got a sweet tooth, you’ll be able to place all your favourite treats in this sweet jar, which is perfect for storing biscuits, sweets, snacks and more.
Ikea Nissafors trolley
Store your fruit and veg in this pale green kitchen trolley, which fits in the smallest of spaces and can be moved to wherever you need it.
John Lewis Enamel bread bin
Bring some vintage flair to a kitchen shelf or countertop with this enamelled bread bin, which comes with a chrome-plated handle that adds a retro touch.
Belfry Kitchen three-tier spice rack
If you’re a spice aficionado like me, having a spice rack is a must – and this bamboo three-tier rack is perfect for storing spices, jars, and condiments.
Birch & Yarn pink wooden spice rack with drawers, jars and hooks
This colourful rack will add a dopamine boost to your kitchen decor and is great for hanging a mug or two along with room for your spices.
Shop Birch & Yarn pink wooden spice rack with drawers, jars & hooks, £65.99
IDesign wooden pantry organiser
This practical storage bin is crafted from sustainably sourced paulownia wood and will bring organisation to any kitchen cupboard, pantry, countertop or shelf.
Shop IDesign wooden pantry organiser at A Place of Everything, £22
Eleanor Bowmer canisters, set of three
Perfect for biscuits, tea bags, coffee and so much more, this canister set is an easy storage solution and comes with bold prints from dalmatian dots to rainbow prints.
Shop Eleanor Bowmer canisters set of 3 at Harts of Stur, £14.95
Eden & Willow spice jars with bamboo lid and stand, set of five
These Eden & Willow jars are perfect for storing anything from spices and grains to sweets and create a beautiful display of your favourite essentials right at your fingertips.
Shop Eden & Willow set of 5 spice jars with bamboo lid and stand, £8.95
A Place For Everything Scandi storage basket
This practical kitchen storage basket made from high-quality steel and wood is the perfect addition to your kitchen.
Scotts of Stow bamboo worktop kitchen storage
This kitchen store worktop unit is made from sustainable bamboo wood and is great for housing mugs, preserves, herbs or condiments. It also comes with a hidden drawer for your tea bags and coffee pods.
Images: courtesy of brands
Recommended by Leah Sinclair
