Spring may be approaching, but many of us will still be dealing with colder temperatures as snow and frost are expected throughout the month – a real drag, I know.

One way to keep warm and cosy this month is by snuggling up with a good blanket – and if there is one type of blanket to invest in, it’s a weighted blanket.

Weighted blankets have numerous benefits, from helping poor sleepers get much-needed rest to easing anxiety and stress.