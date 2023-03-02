International Women’s Day is fast approaching – how are you marking the occasion? Well, hopefully you’ve already signed up to #Walk4Women with Team Stylist and CARE International UK (if you haven’t, what are you waiting for? Go pledge your distance right here). But why stop there? The great news is that there’s no limit on how we can all show our support for women around the world, and now there’s another easy means of doing so. Enter the #ChangeAGirlsLife campaign. It’s a simple idea that has the power to make a big impact. Basically, a bunch of brands you know and love – Elemis, John Lewis, Molton Brown and Whistles, to name just some – are teaming up to raise money in aid of women and girls who want to achieve big things in the world of work. The campaign is the creation of The White Company founder Chrissie Rucker, who came up with #ChangeAGirlsLife as part of the Women Supporting Women arm of The Prince’s Trust. This is the fourth year it’s running, and it’s perhaps even more important this time around. Recent research from The Prince’s Trust shows that half of young women think the cost of living crisis will have a worse impact on their life than the pandemic, and they are more likely than young men to feel scared about the future. For many of the vulnerable young women who reach out to The Prince’s Trust, life is now harder than ever before.

As a patron for The Prince’s Trust for many years, I have seen time and time again what an enormous difference their work makes

The brands taking part have chosen specific items that, when you buy, will have a portion of their profits donated straight to help women and girls. Some are launching special International Women’s Day items just for the occasion, and some have signed up to donate a percentage of all sales within the days leading up to IWD. So in short, you can get shopping and know you’re doing some good at the same time. The White Company is offering two ways for you to show your support. You can buy a candle, knowing that between 1 March and 8 March, £5 from every candle over the price of £20 sold will be donated towards helping vulnerable UK women to regain hope for the future. Or go all out and treat yourself to the tiny kiss necklace for £49, with £20 from each sale going to #ChangeAGirlsLife. That’s a minimalist piece of jewellery with a Swarovski-embellished kiss on a dainty chain, so you can wear it long after IWD is done and dusted, and it’s been designed by Rucker herself.

If you’re not in the mood to shop but still want to get involved, you can also donate directly to The Prince’s Trust. “As a patron for The Prince’s Trust for many years, I have seen time and time again what an enormous difference their work makes to young people in real need of a helping hand,” says Rucker. “They provide vital support to rebuild lost confidence and help young people move forward into employment, further education, or become self-employed. They can also offer a mentor and, most importantly, the opportunity to make a fresh start and build a much brighter future.”

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy