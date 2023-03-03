4 surprising ways your body tells you that you need more sleep

We all know that the golden 7-9 hours of sleep is what we should be aiming for. But did you know that 71% of Brits don’t hit this important quota and 14% get less than five hours of sleep a night?

Aside from the impact poor sleep can have on our mental and physical health (it’s closely linked to a range of problems, from dementia to diabetes), it can also manifest in ways you might not expect.

Turns out that 11am craving for something sugary or feeling rundown after a hectic weekend might not be a coincidence after all.

If you’re curious to know whether your body is telling you that you need to sleep more, you’re in the right place. We spoke to a sleep expert to find out how our bodies tell us we’re not getting optimal slumber time and you might just spot these telling signs in your own life.