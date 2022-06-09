Putting the prettiness back into prints, ombre patterns are the delightful dress design we’re currently obsessing over. Taking a tequila sunrise as style inspiration (yes, we’re now dressing as our favourite drink), the gradual gradients come in a huge range of colours to suit a wide range of styles and skin tones.

From warming winter reds and purples to spring-ready pinks and whites and punchier pops of blues, oranges and greens, the ombre trend can be tailored by season and how bold you want to go with the look. Those looking to just touch on the style can opt for pastel tones (Mango’s green and yellow dress may be your perfect pick), but those with a ‘go bold or go home’ approach certainly won’t be disappointed by our finds.