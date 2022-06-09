All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
We’re taking style inspo from one of our favourite drinks.
Putting the prettiness back into prints, ombre patterns are the delightful dress design we’re currently obsessing over. Taking a tequila sunrise as style inspiration (yes, we’re now dressing as our favourite drink), the gradual gradients come in a huge range of colours to suit a wide range of styles and skin tones.
From warming winter reds and purples to spring-ready pinks and whites and punchier pops of blues, oranges and greens, the ombre trend can be tailored by season and how bold you want to go with the look. Those looking to just touch on the style can opt for pastel tones (Mango’s green and yellow dress may be your perfect pick), but those with a ‘go bold or go home’ approach certainly won’t be disappointed by our finds.
To keep your ombre dress the star of the show, pare the rest of your outfit back. Wear with white or black boots while the weather is still chilly, or with colour-matching sandals once summer comes. (Trust us, we too are counting down the days to warmer temperatures so we can wave goodbye to our trench coats and thermal layers for a few months.)
Keep reading to see some of our favourite ombre dresses, whether you’re after a date night look, wedding guest fit or just a little pick-me-up to brighten up your wardrobe. After all, while black may be chic, it can get a little bit boring, no?
Elliatt ‘Molecules’ dress
In pastel hues, this dress couldn’t be prettier. It’s soft, sophisticated and subtly sexy in its cut. Did someone say date night?
Mango pleated long dress
Possibly our favourite pick of the bunch and perfect for those who subtly want to try out the ombre trend, this Mango dress picks up on the print without being overpowering. If you’re used to nice and neutral shades, it will perk up your wardrobe while still slotting in.
AllSaints ombre short sleeve brown dress
Fan of florals? You can still get involved in the ombre trend, as AllSaints has combined the two prints in this gorgeous dress. The shirt style can work for any occasion from formal to fun; just swap your shoes to suit.
Farai London abstract print midi dress
The bright, popping colours make this Farai London look one for those who like to make a statement. Its fire-like design is delicate yet packs a punch.
Shop Farai London abstract print midi dress at Selfridges, £150
River Island Plus pink floral wrap maxi dress
Wrap dresses are one of our favourite styles for flowy, lightweight layering and this River Island frock is no exception. With a subtle floral hem in pretty pink tones, it’s sure to put a spring in your step.
Kitri ‘Nyla’ ombre ruched jersey dress
Turning the ombre trend on its head, going horizontally rather than vertically, this Kitri dress is sure to impress. There are more than two colours in this ombre blend, making styling so much easier.
Karen Millen mirrored knitted maxi column dress
In a pretty purple mirrored pattern, this dress makes for the perfect throw-on-and-go gown for any occasion, whether paired with trusty trainers for daytime or heels and boots for the evening.
Shop Karen Millen mirrored knitted maxi column dress, £127.20
Self Portrait ombre mesh midi dress
Leaning into the rainbow trend, this Self Portrait option is bright, bold and beautiful. The dress comprises a whole host of colours, but we’d wear it with white or silver accessories for ultimate chic.
Phase Eight colour block round neck maxi shift dress
Wedding season is nearly upon us, so we’re already on the hunt for an outfit. Sophisticated and chic, this Phase Eight option is just perfect come rain or shine.
Shop Phase Eight colour block round neck maxi shift dress at M&S, £98
River Island blue ombre smock midi dress
In a baby blue that works its way to white, this delightful dress is striking in the best way. The smocked fabric gives it that added dimension of texture, too.
Boden one-shoulder midi dress
Unless you’re off on holiday somewhere hot, you probably won’t be wearing this dress anytime soon. But we are slowly starting to pick up pieces for our warm-weather wardrobes now, and this dress is going to the top of the pile.
Images: courtesy of brands