The tradesman-inspired trend is taking over.
It was acceptable in the 80s and 90s, and it seems that now, according to fashion fans, carpenter-style jeans are about to take another turn in the fashion hot seat. But while the trend may have a funny tradesman-inspired name, it’s the casual meets cool style we’re soon to be clamouring for.
If you haven’t heard of this style of jean already, let us explain what they actually are. Characterised by a loose-fitting leg, lots of pockets and the occasional decorative loop, there’s a lot going on with this trouser. But it’s one of the reasons why we’re so in love with them. Who said denim should be boring?
Originally designed for construction workers and carpenters (there’s a reason behind the name), they’re functional, extremely fashionable and best of all they’ll hold all your essentials – whether that’s a spanner or a lipstick.
There’s a whole host to choose from and in a wide range of colours, from beautiful blue denim to whitewash, pink, green and beige. And when paired with a simple T-shirt, jumper or striped shirt, you’ll have an effortlessly chic casual look with a more daring twist than your standard denim. Convinced? We thought so. Keep reading below to see which ones we’re shopping.
Cotton On carpenter jean
Trend-led jeans don’t have to be basic blue, and this Cotton On pair proves exactly that. In a raspberry red tone, they stand out from the crowd and will work wonders at perking up anyone’s wardrobe.
Aligne hardy utility jean
Taking the pocket trend to the max, these Aligne jeans are just gorgeous. In a deep blue hue, they’ll see you through all seasons, while the organic cotton is a more planet-friendly pick.
Mango carpenter cargo jeans
The style twist of these jeans comes from the front seam, giving it an instantly identifiable mark that’s subtle enough to go unnoticed by those not as all-seeing as us here at Stylist. Pair with trusty trainers and a white ribbed vest to lean into the carpenter look.
Wrangler mom carpenter jeans
Green jeans may not be on your must-have list, but Wrangler is putting a good case for them forward. With a relaxed fit, plenty of pockets and the stunning standout shade, they’re a must-have for those who like something a little bit different.
Dala reversible carpenter jean
For those who don’t know Dala, the London-based brand focuses on long-lasting fits that only get better with age. Made from 100% organic cotton, these jeans are cosy, comfy and can be worn inside out to add more of a stamp to the style.
Dickies Ellendale denim carpenter jeans
Dickies is famous for its tradesperson-style fits, and these jeans are no exception. In a tighter style than some of these other options, they just touch on the carpenter look while having a slightly more formal fit.
BDG sand carpenter jeans
Nice and neutral, these sand-shade jeans are just perfect for those who love the look of beige. The side loop gives it the classic carpenter look, while the simple shape lends itself to a whole host of styling options.
Guess originals batman emboss carpenter pant
In a deep sea blue, these Guess jeans are just delightful. Whether paired with a white T-shirt, black roll-neck or grey shirt, they’re sure to add some vibrancy to your everyday outfits.
Shop Guess originals batman emboss carpenter pant at Asos, £133
Ragged Priest carpenter release jean
Going for the oversized look, this Ragged Priest pair is perfect for those who want to sit firmly in the skater chick style. In a creamy tone, they’ll work wonders with a chunky knit when it’s cool or a simple tee once the weather warms up.
Topshop carpenter jeans
White denim fans rejoice, as you too can take part in this trend, and we’re turning to trusty Topshop for help. In a more formal fit than some of our other styles, the straight-leg jeans can be worn for a whole host of occasions.
Superdry organic cotton vintage carpenter jeans
Superdry may not be a place you think to go for denim, but this cool, casual carpenter pair is here to prove why the high street store should be back in your sights. Working on the bigger, the better mentality, they’re oversized for that true retro style.
Shop Superdry organic cotton vintage carpenter jeans, £74.99
Images: courtesy of brands