Bowelbabe – In Her Own Words: our beloved Dame Deborah James is finally getting her own BBC documentary
Bowelbabe: In Her Own Words promises to be a powerful watch. Here’s what you need to know about Dame Deborah James’ BBC documentary.
In June 2022, Dame Deborah James – the podcaster, author and cancer campaigner known as BowelBabe – passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family. She was just 40 years old.
The impact of the former headteacher’s death was felt by many across the country, as James had garnered a large online following thanks to her taboo-breaking content around bowel cancer. Her lobbying even prompted Andrex to put the symptoms of bowel cancer on 29 million packs of toilet paper in a bid to aid early diagnosis.
Now, the BBC has confirmed that its new documentary, Bowelbabe: In Her Own Words, was filmed with James in order to bring the extraordinary and inspiring final five years of her life to our screens later this year.
The 80-minute documentary includes never-before-seen mobile phone footage, TikTok videos, Instagram posts, You Me And The Big C podcast episodes, family videos and voice notes.
It also features footage of James in the final months of her life, in which she talks frankly about her diagnosis and treatment, as well as the realities of living with bowel cancer for her and her loved ones.
Despite its emotionally-charged subject matter, Bowelbabe: In Her Own Words is also filled with moments of joy. In the process, it sums up James’ powerful last message, which her family shared with her online followers via Instagram last year:
“Find a life worth enjoying; take risks; love deeply; have no regrets; and always, always have rebellious hope. And finally, check your poo – it could just save your life.”
Speaking about the documentary, Lucie Kon, commissioning editor of BBC Storyville, says: “Deborah worked with us on this film right up until the last few weeks of her life and was adamant that it was finished even though she wouldn’t be around to see it through.
“It’s an incredibly powerful and beautiful piece – emotional, intimate and unique. With enormous warmth and good humour, the documentary echoes the powerful, honest and direct way that Deborah communicated, as if she were talking to a friend or confidante.”
Bowelbabe: In Her Own Words will air on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer this spring.
Learn more about how to check your poo for signs of bowel cancer and other health issues
Images: BBC