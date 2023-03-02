In June 2022, Dame Deborah James – the podcaster, author and cancer campaigner known as BowelBabe – passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family. She was just 40 years old.

The impact of the former headteacher’s death was felt by many across the country, as James had garnered a large online following thanks to her taboo-breaking content around bowel cancer. Her lobbying even prompted Andrex to put the symptoms of bowel cancer on 29 million packs of toilet paper in a bid to aid early diagnosis.

Now, the BBC has confirmed that its new documentary, Bowelbabe: In Her Own Words, was filmed with James in order to bring the extraordinary and inspiring final five years of her life to our screens later this year.