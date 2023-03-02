From the chaos of Big Brother to the spectacle of Pop Idol, the noughties were a decade dominated by reality TV. But amid the drama and deceit of these bigger shows, there was one title that made a splash for all the wrong reasons: There’s Something About Miriam.

Set in a glamourous villa in Ibiza, the show followed six men as they competed for a cash prize and the chance to win the heart of Miriam Rivera, a 21-year-old Mexican model. But there was a ‘twist’ at the heart of the series – Miriam was a trans woman, and none of the men would be told until the very end of the show, when Miriam chose one of them to go on the trip of a lifetime and win £10,000.

Now, 15 years since the show aired on Sky, a new Wondery podcast is revisiting the exploitative and cruel premise once more. Hosted by Trace Lysette – who knew Miriam personally before she passed away in 2019 – the series walks listeners through the creation of the show, using interviews with the contestants and producers as well as the people who knew and loved Miriam to paint a picture of what went on before, during and after the show aired.

Harsh Reality is just as compelling, shocking and heartbreaking as you’d expect – and is a reminder of the horrific treatment trans people endured just two decades ago.