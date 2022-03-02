With its captivating tale of an unfaithful husband, a vengeful lover and dark, dangerous obsessions, Fatal Attraction gripped the world when it was released in 1987. Based on James Dearden’s 1980 short film Diversion, the psychological thriller follows the story of a married man (Michael Douglas) whose one night stand comes back to haunt him when that lover (Glenn Close) begins to stalk him and his family. Now heralded as a seminal classic in the genre, Fatal Attraction has inspired a brand new TV adaptation – only this time around, the plot is getting a major overhaul. Watch the trailer for Fatal Attraction below:

Intrigued? Here’s what you need to know. What’s Fatal Attraction about? Written by Desperate Housewives alumni Alexandra Cunningham, the new series will revisit the story of Dan Gallagher (played by Joshua Jackson), who becomes the object of his lover Alex Forrest’s (Lizzy Caplan) obsession after a brief affair. This time around, though, the story will explore “the timeless themes of marriage and infidelity through the lens of modern attitudes towards strong women, personality disorders, and coercive control.” Who stars in Fatal Attraction? Jackson and Caplan are joined by: Amanda Peet as Beth Gallagher

Alyssa Jirrels as Ellen Gallagher

Toby Huss as Mike Gerard

Reno Wilson as Detective Earl Brooker

Brian Goodman as Arthur Tomlinson. What are people saying about Fatal Attraction? Speaking about the project, Caplan notes: “The [original] movie still is great. It’s still scary, and makes you ask big questions, but there were two different endings and there was one ending that Glenn Close preferred, but they ended up going for another one. “Glenn Close was sort of fighting to protect her character Alex’s fragile mental illness that she was dealing with. None of that was really reflected in the film. Audiences saw it very much through a 1980s perspective – this amazing guy makes one mistake and now this horrible woman is trying to ruin his life. Especially because Glenn Close is doing such subtle, careful work that if you’re looking for it, it’s all there.”

Caplan added to Grazia: “It really shows how far we have come. I don’t think that we’ve arrived at any finish line in terms of everything that’s happened with #MeToo and what that set in motion. But the idea that you could never make the 1980s version of this now, shows some degree of progress. “I think when they’re at their best, that’s what the reboot would do and hopefully our show does that.”

Glenn Close in Fatal Attraction.

Meanwhile, during an interview with Variety at the Met Gala, Jackson also confirmed that that the show will focus more on the female character’s perspective. “How else would you update that story other than to give [Close’s] character the fullness of the why?” he remarked. “In 1989, maybe the focus was a little bit more on the man. In 2023, by the time it comes out, maybe we’re a little bit more balanced.” In a statement about the reimagined series, Paramount Plus’ head of original scripted series, Nicole Clemens, also explained that the reunion of Jackson and Caplan – both leads of Masters Of Sex and The Affair – will bring plenty of chemistry.

Joshua Jackson will star in the new TV adaptation of Fatal Attraction

“Joshua is an incredible talent who creates beautifully complicated characters on both the screen and stage,” she said. “He and Lizzy are perfectly matched to tell a nuanced and modern narrative about the complexities of the human psyche. We’re thrilled to partner with them to bring this provocative and captivating story to a new generation.”

Lizzy Caplan will star in the new TV adaptation of Fatal Attraction

What does Glenn Close make of the Fatal Attraction reboot? The news about the TV series is especially interesting given that Glenn Close revealed in 2019 to the Guardian that she wanted to see a reboot told from Alex’s perspective. “I had so many secrets as Alex,” she said. “The woman I was playing was not the same one who was perceived by the public. But I didn’t have the dialogue or the scenes to illuminate her backstory. If you did Fatal Attraction from Alex’s point of view, she would be a tragic person, not a dangerous, evil one.” When and where can we watch Fatal Attraction? The series will premiere with three episodes on 1 May, exclusively on Paramount+ in the UK. Will you be watching?

