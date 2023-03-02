In fact, the NHS states that “one in three of us suffer from poor sleep , with computers and taking work home often blamed”. Considering how many of us work from home nowadays, the latter is somewhat unavoidable.

Whether you’re going through a period of stress or have always been a troubled sleeper, we can all relate to the frustrating feeling of tossing and turning in bed come nighttime.

But the importance of getting a good night’s sleep is not lost on us. Regular poor sleep can put you at risk of serious medical conditions, such as heart disease and diabetes, says the NHS.

It can also affect your mood greatly, too. A new study has found that a lack of good sleep can leave us with negative emotions, such as anger, loneliness, frustration, irritability and nervousness. So, it’s fair to say that getting quality sleep is one of the best things you can do for your overall health.

We’ve rounded up 10 of the best beauty products to help support a better night’s sleep. Of course, they won’t be miracle cures and won’t fix deeper issues at the root of your sleep problems, such as stress or anxiety, but they can encourage you to unwind before trying to sleep.