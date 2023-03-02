From a self-heating eye mask to a chakra body mist: 14 beauty products to help you unwind before sleeping

Struggling to unwind at night? Here, we round up 14 products that can help encourage a better night’s sleep.

Whether you’re going through a period of stress or have always been a troubled sleeper, we can all relate to the frustrating feeling of tossing and turning in bed come nighttime.

In fact, the NHS states that “one in three of us suffer from poor sleep, with computers and taking work home often blamed”. Considering how many of us work from home nowadays, the latter is somewhat unavoidable.

But the importance of getting a good night’s sleep is not lost on us. Regular poor sleep can put you at risk of serious medical conditions, such as heart disease and diabetes, says the NHS.

It can also affect your mood greatly, too. A new study has found that a lack of good sleep can leave us with negative emotions, such as anger, loneliness, frustration, irritability and nervousness. So, it’s fair to say that getting quality sleep is one of the best things you can do for your overall health.

We’ve rounded up 10 of the best beauty products to help support a better night’s sleep. Of course, they won’t be miracle cures and won’t fix deeper issues at the root of your sleep problems, such as stress or anxiety, but they can encourage you to unwind before trying to sleep.

Best beauty products to support a good night’s sleep

  • Aromatherapy Associates Deep Relax Candle

    Aromatherapy Associates Deep Relax Candle
    Best beauty products to aid your sleep: Aromatherapy Associates Deep Relax Candle

    Hinted in its name, Aromatherapy Associates’s products are all about unwinding – and this candle is no exception. It’s formulated with the equivalent of two 10ml bottles of essential oils, including vetivert, chamomile and sandalwood extracts. Plus, it has an unbleached cotton wick and soy wax, making it the perfect candle to light in your bedroom. Just make sure you extinguish the flame before you sleep.

    Shop Aromatherapy Associates Deep Relax Candle at Lookfantastic, £50

  • Slip Sleep Mask - Contour Lovely Lashes

    Slip Sleep Mask - Contour

    Eye masks are great at blocking out any light and helping you drift off soundly – but if you find the pressure distracting or irritating on your eyes, this is the mask for you. It has contoured cups around the eye lid, meaning that you can fully open your eyes and still have total blackout. It’s also perfect for those with lash extensions as it won’t put any pressure on your eyelashes. Ideal. 

    Shop Slip Sleep Mask - Contour Lovely Lashes at Cult Beauty, £55

  • Rituals The Ritual of Jing d'Interieur Parfum

    Rituals The Ritual of Jing d'Interieur Parfum
    Best beauty products to aid your sleep: Rituals The Ritual of Jing d'Interieur Parfum

    If you don’t have the right space for a candle or worry you’ll fall asleep, opt for a room spray instead. This clever Rituals formula is scented with lotus and jujbe to create a soothing atmosphere. Spray it around the room and take a few deep breaths.

    Shop Rituals The Ritual of Jing d’Interieur Parfum at Lookfantastic, £29

  • Pink Moon Rose Quartz Gua Sha Facial Tool

    Odacité Crystal Contour Gua Sha

    A facial massage is one of the best things you can do to ease away any tension you hold in your face. Gua sha has been used in Chinese holistic health for over 4,000 years and this rose quartz gua sha has a cooling effect to soothe inflammation. It also promotes blood flow, reduces puffiness, sculpts facial muscles and promotes elasticity. It’s particularly great if you grind your teeth and hold a lot of tension in your jaw and eyebrows.

    Shop Odacité Crystal Contour Gua Sha at Cult Beauty, £40

  • The Ordinary 100% Plant-Derived Squalane

    The Ordinary 100% Plant-Derived Squalane
    Best beauty products to aid your sleep: The Ordinary 100% Plant-Derived Squalane

    Before using any type of facial tool, like a gua sha, it’s important you use a face oil first, like The Ordinary’s squalane formula. This will prevent friction and dragging on the skin and give your gua sha some slip. Plus, squalane is super hydrating, meaning skin will be left feeling plump.

    Shop The Ordinary 100% Plant-Derived Squalane at Lookfantastic, £8.90

  • Slumber Beauty Sleep Shower Mist

    Slumber Beauty Sleep Shower Mist
    Best beauty products to aid your sleep: Slumber Beauty Sleep Shower Mist

    One easy way to unwind and prepare yourself for sleep is a nice warm shower. Kick yours up a notch with this clever “shower mist”. Simply place a few scoops of these salts in the corner of your shower. As the water hits it, it releases notes of lavender and geranium, turning your bathroom into a soothing sanctuary.

    Shop Slumber Beauty Sleep Shower Mist at The Drop, £13.99

  • Youth To The People Superberry Hydrate + Glow Dream Mask

    Youth To The People Superberry Hydrate + Glow Dream Mask
    Best beauty products to aid your sleep: Youth To The People Superberry Hydrate + Glow Dream Mask

    If you feel like your skin is particularly dry or tight, an overnight face mask can work wonders. This formula contains hydrating heroes such as squalane, hyaluronic acid, glycerin and betaine. It also has antioxidant-rich superberries to protect your skin against environmental aggressors. Apply it to cleansed skin before bed and let it do the hard work while you sleep.

    Shop Youth To The People Superberry Hydrate + Glow Dream Mask at Cult Beauty, £42

  • Aveda Chakra 1 Balancing Body Mist Grounded

    Aveda Chakra 1 Balancing Body Mist Grounded
    Best beauty products to aid your sleep: Aveda Chakra 1 Balancing Body Mist Grounded

    There are different chakras for different purposes but one worth tapping into before sleeping is the root chakra. This is the centre where we ground ourselves for a feeling of security and awareness – and Aveda has created a body mist to help. Spray it around you and put on a soothing meditation for 10 minutes.

    Shop Aveda Chakra 1 Balancing Body Mist Grounded, £30

  • Votary Pillow Spray - Lavender and Chamomile

    Votary Pillow Spray - Lavender and Chamomile
    Best beauty products to aid your sleep: Votary Pillow Spray - Lavender and Chamomile

    There’s no better feeling than when your head hits the pillow – well, unless it has been sprayed with this dreamy mist. Votary’s pillow spray is formulated with lavender and chamomile, two ingredients known for their soothing abilities.

    Shop Votary Pillow Spray - Lavender and Chamomile at Space NK, £35

  • Mirror Water Soak Bath Salts

    Mirror Water Soak Bath Salts

    A gorgeous evening soak in the bath works wonders for calming the mind and soothing your senses and these bath salts only elevate the experience further. Himalayan rock salt helps ease fatigue, magnesium salt relieves tired muscles, while epsom salts work to soothe the skin. Plus the forest blend fragrance helps encourage deeper breathing and an overall sense of calm. Ahhh. 

    Shop Mirror Water Soak Bath Salts at Space NK, £42

  • Spacemasks

    Spacemasks
    Best beauty products to aid your sleep: Spacemasks

    One of our favourite products to use before sleeping, these clever eye masks are self-heating. Simply place the elastic loops around your ears while the heat and notes of jasmine help lull you into a deep sleep.

    Shop Spacemasks at Cult Beauty, £16.50 for five masks

  • Espa Tri-Active Resilience Rest and Recovery Night Balm

    ESPA Tri-Active Resilience Rest and Recovery Night Balm

    Packed full of antioxidant-rich willow herb, smoothing marine bamboo, calming patchouli and nourishing buriti oil; this beauty sleep balm works to feed your skin overnight, boosting your complexion while you sleep, ensuring you wake looking refreshed, more luminous and healthy.

    Shop Espa Tri-Active Resilience Rest and Recovery Night Balm at Cult Beauty, £63

  • DoDow DoDow Sleep Aid Device

    DoDow DoDow Sleep Aid Device

    For those who suffer to drift off, this little device could be a game-changer. Simply pop it onto your bedside table and watch as it emits a calming blue light onto the ceiling that slowly shrinks and grows. It combines meditation, yoga and CBT techniques, by helping slow down your breathing and offering a meditative distraction. A great little gadget!

    Shop DoDow DoDow Sleep Aid Device at Cult Beauty, £49.99

  • Moon Juice Dream Dust

    Moon Juice Dream Dust

    This bedtime supplement powder is blended with adaptogens that help calm your mind and get you in the mood to unwind. Ziziphus jujube (used in Traditional Chinese Medicine to aid digestion works to assist rest and repair processes, chamomile helps bring on a sense of calm, while polygala and schisandra berry work to regulate your body’s sleep patterns. Add to warm milk before bed as part of your evening ritual. 

    Shop Moon Juice Dream Dust at Cult Beauty, £39

